BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 979.0% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of BBSEY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 75,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,285. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 76.95% and a net margin of 84.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

