Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.49. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 35,068 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 27,502 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $301,971.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,981,725 shares in the company, valued at $87,639,340.50. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

