Berry Wealth Group LP Buys 101 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

