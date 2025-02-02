Berry Wealth Group LP Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Berry Wealth Group LP trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.7% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

