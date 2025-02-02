Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – January 30th

Robinhood Markets, Bitfarms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, sale, or use of digital currencies or related technologies. These stocks can be influenced by the performance and adoption of various cryptocurrencies in the market, as well as other factors that impact the overall industry. Investors can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency stocks through traditional stock exchanges or online trading platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 9,463,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,059,736. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 33,693,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,717,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.67.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,488. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.09.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 9,811,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,450,524. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $442.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46.

