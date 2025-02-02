Best Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – February 02nd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are traditional stocks of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the cryptocurrency industry, such as companies that are developing blockchain technology, providing digital currency exchange services, or investing in cryptocurrencies. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the potentially lucrative cryptocurrency market without directly owning or investing in cryptocurrencies themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $51.95. 14,283,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,796. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 4,821,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,526. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 59,487,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,953,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

