Best Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 01st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, BCE, Nexstar Media Group, and Rocket Companies are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are securities of companies that are involved in creating or distributing digital content such as videos, music, and online news. These stocks represent ownership in businesses operating in the digital media industry and can be traded on stock exchanges like other publicly traded companies. Investors may choose to hold digital media stocks as part of their portfolio to take advantage of the growth potential in the digital media sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,378,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,848. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,491. The firm has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day moving average of $503.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.80. 2,010,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 9,818,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.58.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

BCE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,249. BCE has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NXST traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. 391,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 3,545,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,433. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

