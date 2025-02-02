Best Energy Stocks To Research – February 02nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Chevron are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to the stocks of companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by factors such as global demand for energy, geopolitical events, and fluctuations in commodity prices. Investors often include energy stocks in their portfolio to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially benefit from its growth and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $404.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,239,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.22 and a 200 day moving average of $299.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $221.27. 41,097,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. 16,725,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

