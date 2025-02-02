Best Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Las Vegas Sands, and Marriott International are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to stocks of companies that own or operate hotels, resorts, or other lodging establishments. Investing in hotel stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the hospitality industry and potentially benefit from the performance of these companies in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $36.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,737.56. 245,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,233. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,992.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,433.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,003,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,016,278. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,453. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

NYSE:LVS traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,315,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,563. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $295.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Featured Stories