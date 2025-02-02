Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – January 30th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to investment opportunities in companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of nanotechnology, which involves manipulating materials on a molecular or atomic scale. These stocks are typically associated with companies working in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science, leveraging the potential of nanoscale technologies for innovative products and solutions. Investors interested in potential growth opportunities and advancements in cutting-edge technology may consider investing in nanotechnology stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.26. 70,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $201.42.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $70.85. 16,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,159. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.12. NVE has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 387,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,575. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

