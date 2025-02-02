Best Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – January 31st

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, Omnicom Group, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded companies that operate social media platforms or provide services related to social media. These stocks are typically influenced by user engagement, advertising revenue, and overall market trends within the social media industry. Investors may pay close attention to key metrics such as user growth, engagement levels, and monetization strategies when evaluating social media stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. 7,776,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,545. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. 4,565,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,723. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.11. 5,019,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,234. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. Mondelez International has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $783.91. 262,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,365. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,904.57, a PEG ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.32. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $811.79.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.60. 742,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,035. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.71. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $192.34.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.54. 1,328,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,499. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $107.00.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of DJT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $79.38.

