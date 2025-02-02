Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of BIO opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

