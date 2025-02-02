Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.0 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDIMF remained flat at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.06. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

