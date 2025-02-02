BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the December 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,906,568.17. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,325,961 shares of company stock worth $18,127,612.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
