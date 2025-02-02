BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

