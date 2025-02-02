Blockchain Stocks To Consider – January 30th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, and Bitfarms are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or use of blockchain technology. These stocks can include companies focused on cryptocurrency, payment processing, supply chain management, or other applications of blockchain technology. Investors often look to blockchain stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growing blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $7.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.99. 7,098,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,826,142. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 25,329,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,803,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 4.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 11,889,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,625,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 4.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,693,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,717,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Further Reading