Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – February 02nd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. Blockchain is a decentralized, secure, and transparent digital ledger that allows for the secure transfer and storage of data, making it highly coveted in various industries including finance, supply chain, and healthcare. Investing in blockchain stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to this emerging technology and potentially benefit from its growth and adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,702,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $475.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 38,257,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 4.22. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,515,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,815,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. 13,396,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,585. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.47. The company had a trading volume of 579,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

