Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 450,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

