Bluesphere Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.39.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $549.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 149.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $560.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

