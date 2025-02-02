Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $178.37 and last traded at $178.65. 1,529,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,514,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boeing by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

