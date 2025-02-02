Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 768,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.
Bombardier Price Performance
Shares of BDRBF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $82.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97.
