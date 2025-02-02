BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) Announces Dividend of $0.26

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2645 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

XEMD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

