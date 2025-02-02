Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.