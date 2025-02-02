Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.