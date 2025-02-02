Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.25.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
