Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.08 and last traded at C$7.25. 23,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 35,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
