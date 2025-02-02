Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.08 and last traded at C$7.25. 23,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 35,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.