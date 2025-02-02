Brett Price Hits $0.0670 (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Brett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a total market cap of $663.52 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Brett has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98,929.93 or 0.99691574 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,721.72 or 0.99481762 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.06917834 USD and is down -17.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $43,761,774.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

