Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BRF by 127.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 1,451,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRFS

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.