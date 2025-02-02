Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 33.0% in January

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 323,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,431. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

