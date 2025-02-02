Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $221.27 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

