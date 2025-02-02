Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $65.25

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,779.68. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $131,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,405 shares of company stock worth $1,627,772. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

