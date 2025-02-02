Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $72.64

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.60. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,427.56. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,690,000 after acquiring an additional 358,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,458,000 after buying an additional 169,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

