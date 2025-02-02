Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

