Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33, Zacks reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 30.68%.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $21.93 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

