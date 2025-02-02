Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33, Zacks reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 30.68%.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $21.93 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.
Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.09%.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
