Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $60.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BN opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

