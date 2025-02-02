C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

