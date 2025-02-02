Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $411.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

