Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $50.97. 770,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,807,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

