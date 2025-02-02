Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$218.56 and traded as high as C$235.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$235.00, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTC

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$218.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$222.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.02 by C$0.57. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 13.6961722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.19%.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.