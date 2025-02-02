Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.43. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.