Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,697,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 608,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

