Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $43.15 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

