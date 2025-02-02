Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

