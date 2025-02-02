Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 23,353 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 190,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

