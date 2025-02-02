Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 3,851 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $105,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

