Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 503 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,003.4% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,814 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

