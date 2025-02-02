Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

