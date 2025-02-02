Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

