Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.