Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM opened at $44.08 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.