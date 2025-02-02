Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after buying an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after buying an additional 401,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 338,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

